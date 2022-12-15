Skier rescued after being buried “chest-deep in debris” by avalanche in Utah

A skier was rescued on Wednesday after being “caught, carried, and partially buried” by an avalanche in Utah, the Utah Avalanche Center said.

The skier ended up in a drainage of the Thomas Fork of Neff’s Canyon before being spotted by another skier traveling up the bottom of the canyon. The other skier heard the trapped man’s yells and found him buried chest-deep in debris. The second skier called 911 and started attempting to extract the buried skier, officials said.

A solo skier was rescued on Wednesday after he was partially buried in debris following an avalanche in Utah Utah Avalanche Center

Officials said that by the time he was spotted, the skier had been buried for approximately 45 minutes.

“The first skier sustained serious injuries from the avalanche,” according to officials.

Following the 911 call, Salt Lake County Search and Rescue, Wasatch Backcountry Rescue, and DPS initiated air and ground efforts. After fully extracting the skier, “helicopter and on-foot efforts” were used to move him to the Neff’s summer trail. He was then taken by snowmobile to a trailhead where he was placed in an ambulance.

The accident is currently under investigation.

The incident comes days after a missing skier was found dead in Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah, according to The Associated Press.