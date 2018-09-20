Sketch of SVSU Assault Suspect Released

source: Saginaw Valley State University

Saginaw Valley State University Police have released a sketch of one of the suspect involved in an on-campus assault about 4:00 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 16. Two women walking to their on-campus apartment were attacked after a sliver or white Saturn Vue with a female driver approached them. Two or three men inside the car got out and starting punching and kicking the women before leaving the area. The victims were treated at a local hospital and released several hours later.

If you have any information or can identify this suspect, call SVSU Police AT 989-964-4141, and press “1” when prompted.

