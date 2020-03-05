Site Plan Approved For VA Outpatient Facility In Saginaw Township
Saginaw Township Planning Commissioners approved site documents Wednesday for a more than 19,000 square foot, one story office on five acres to be used as an outpatient facility covering vision and hearing treatment for veterans.
John Morey who’s in charge of surveying and engineering for Carrollton based D & M Site says it’ll be located on McCarty near Bay Road. Morey explained the site is expected to handle overflow from another location on Weiss. Morey added construction should get underway sometime this spring.