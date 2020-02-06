Site Plan Approved For Saginaw Township Speedway On Bay And Schust
Speedway gas station at Bay and Schust. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Saginaw Township Planning Commissioners will allow a major renovation to proceed for the Speedway gas station and convenience store at Bay and Schust.
Township Community Development Director Steve King says the existing building will be demolished with a replacement about twice the size built at around 4,600 square feet and more pumps added over a 90 to 120 day period sometime this spring. King explained access points will be moved away from the intersection to provide greater safety. King added the Speedway will share a driveway with the neighboring Golden Corral Restaurant.
He spoke after approval of the site plan by the Planning Commission Wednesday.