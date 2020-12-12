“Sister Act 3” is in the works

▶ Watch Video: Media mogul Tyler Perry on “Camp Quarantine” production and helping others

“Sister Act” fans were given hope earlier this year when the movie’s star, Whoopi Goldberg, revealed there was an effort to make a sequel happen. Now, Disney has revealed the project is official: “Sister Act 3” is in development.

In a long stream of tweets on Thursday, the company revealed its slate of upcoming projects. Disney’s tweet about “Sister Act 3” revealed Goldberg will star in and produce the film, with Tyler Perry also producing. The film will premiere on Disney Plus.

Goldberg teased the project during an October appearance on “The Late Show with James Corden.”The musical-loving Corden said he watches “Sister Act” and its sequel whenever they’re on TV and asked why “Sister Act 3” hasn’t happened.

“Because for a long time they kept saying no one wanted to see it,” Goldberg said. “And then, quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true. People might want to see it. So, we’re working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back.”

“Sister Act,” about a singer who goes into hiding as a nun after witnessing a crime, premiered in 1992. Its sequel “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit” came in 1993, in which Goldberg, Kathy Najimy and Maggie Smith reprise their roles from the first movie alongside Lauryn Hill. A stage musical based on the first movie premiered in 2006 and hit Broadway in 2011, earning a Tony award nomination.

The announcement of the third installment, with Perry at the helm, gained widespread attention online. Perry, the creative force behind 22 movies, 20 plays and eight TV shows, built a 330-acre movie studio complex in Atlanta last year.

Tyler Perry Studios was one of the first production companies to resume production this summer after the coronavirus pandemic forced Hollywood to grind to a halt. It is unclear if production on “Sister Act 3” has begun.