Singer-songwriter Jesse Powell dies at 51, his family confirms

Jesse Powell, the singer-songwriter best known for his late ’90s hit “You,” has died, his family said in a statement. He was 51.

The artist, hailed by many as an R&B icon, “passed away peacefully” at his home in Los Angeles, according to the statement. Powell’s family has not provided details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

His sister Tamara Powell, a Grammy winner who first gained recognition as half of the contemporary R&B group Trina & Tamara, alongside sibling Trina Powell, announced the news in an Instagram post shared Tuesday night. Her post included the Powell family’s statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell. He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home,” the statement read.

“The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy,” it continued. “Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him.”

Tamara Powell shared a second post about an hour later, which confirmed her brother’s age at the time of his death. A third post featured a clip of Jesse Powell performing.

Singer Jesse Powell performs at Chess Records Studios in Chicago, Illinois, in July 1998. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

“That voice!” she captioned it. “Aside from being one of the best R&B male vocalists out there, you were the best big brother ever. … We absolutely adored you ‘Jet’ & our family will not be the same without you.”

Born in Gary, Indiana, in 1971, Jesse Powell rose to prominence in the early ’90s and released his self-titled debut album in 1996. He became a sensation with the release of his R&B ballad, “You,” which originally appeared on the debut record and was released again as a single in 1999. The single peaked at number 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and also appeared on Powell’s sophomore album, “‘Bout It.”