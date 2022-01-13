Sinema reiterates opposition to Senate rule change ahead of Biden meeting with Dems

▶ Watch Video: Biden pushes for voting rights bills; Kevin McCarthy squares off with January 6 committee

Senator Kyrsten Sinema, one of two Senate Democrats known to opposes changes to Senate rules, said Thursday on the Senate floor that she will not change her position in order to pass two voting rights bills.

Her remarks come moments ahead of President Biden’s lunchtime meeting with Senate Democrats in which he is expected to encourage lawmakers to overhaul Senate rules to allow the voting bills to pass with a simple majority, rather than 60 votes. Arizona’s Sinema and West Virginia’s Joe Manchin have repeatedly and openly expressed their opposition to such a change. National Democrats are trying to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, which would establish national election standards, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would reinstate a core provision of the Voting Rights Act.

Sinema said she continues to support the legislation and emphasized the need to prohibit states from restricting voting access, but said such change cannot come at the cost of further division.

“While I continue to support these bills, I will not support separate actions that worsen the underlying disease of division afflicting our country,” Sinema said on the Senate floor. “There’s no need for me to restate my longstanding support for the 60 vote threshold to pass legislation. And there’s no need for me to restate its role protecting our country from wild reversals in federal policy.”

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) arrives for a Senate Democrat caucus luncheon with President Joe Biden in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on January 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Eliminating the 60-rule vote on a party line “will not guarantee that we prevent demagogues from winning office,” she said.

“Eliminating the 60-vote threshold will simply guarantee that we lose a critical tool that we need to safeguard our democracy from threats in the years to come,” she added.

The senator from Arizona expressed frustration with both Republicans in blocking the voting legislation, and Democrats in trying to alter Senate rules.

In a speech in Atlanta on Tuesday, the president said publicly for the first time that he supports nixing the filibuster for the voting bills.

“I’ve been having these quiet conversations with members of Congress for the last two months. I’m tired of being quiet!” the president exclaimed.

The House on Thursday, in a 220-203 vote, passed a consolidated voting bill that would be the first step in enabling the Senate to debate voting rights changes on the floor.

“Nothing less than our democracy is at stake,” Pelosi said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Republicans are warning the president and Senate Democrats against changing the Senate rules.

“This is more than just about one issue,” said Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia. “This is about fundamentally changing the fabric, the fence that the Senate provides by having the filibuster in place to make sure that we don’t have the dramatic swings from administration to administration, from majority to minority, [from] Republican to Democratic, and that we keep the ship sort of going in the right direction and working together at the same time.”

CBS News’ Jack Turman and Adam Brewster contributed to this report.