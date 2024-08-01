WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Simone Biles Wins Second Olympic All-Around Gymnastics Title

By News Desk
August 1, 2024 3:25PM EDT
Credit: MGN

PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil during a tense all-around gymnastics final Thursday to become a two-time Olympic champion.

Biles’ total of 59.131 was just ahead of Andrade at 57.932.

That’s one of the closest calls Biles has ever endured at a major international event.

Still, the meet ended just like all the ones Biles has started and finished over the last 11 years: with hugs and gold on the way.

American Sunisa Lee, the defending Olympic all-around champion, earned the bronze.

