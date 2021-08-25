      Weather Alert

Silicon Wafer Manufacturer Expanding Bay County Operations

Michael Percha
Aug 25, 2021 @ 7:34am
A South Korean based silicon wafer manufacturer with a plant in Auburn is expanding operations in Monitor Township.

SK Siltron CSS plans to make a $300 million investment in the area, adding a new 140,000 square foot facility, possibly located at the Valley Center Technology Park on Mackinac Rd. The company will be producing semiconductor wafers for use in electric vehicles and 5G mobile devices. With the current demand for the silicon carbide wafers only increasing in electric vehicles and the state of Michigan prepared to capitalize on the electric vehicle market, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Bay Future have helped secure SK Siltron’s expansion for the region.

Bay Future President and CEO Trevor Keyes says in a statement that the “investment represents the future of a foundation where ingenuity and know-how will drive an engine of innovation and technology.”

The investment also means about 150 new jobs for the area. People interested in applying for careers with SK Siltron CSS can visit sksiltroncss.com.

