Sign up now for the National Wheat Yield Contest which Includes the new Michigan Contest
The National Wheat Yield Contest is baaack! It’s time to sign up for the annual competition if you wager that you’re getting higher productivity than other wheat growers in your area or want to see how you stack up nationally.
The contest is designed to recognize growers who are working extra hard to figure out ways to increase wheat yields across the country. The National Yield Contest is meant to:
- Support new ideas for ways to improve a farmer’s crop;
- Enable knowledge transfer between growers;
- Urge experimentation with new technologies; and
- Identify top wheat producers in each state.
Click here to review the rules and requirements for this year’s contest, and create your application to enter. You will also see the winners from the 2019 contest.
There is a fee of $125 per entry, which is due by May 15, or a reduced registration fee of $100 if submitted online by April 1 for winter wheat. Many times entry fees are covered by agribusiness, so check with your input supplier prior to signing up. National winners are determined by their individual percent compared with their local county average wheat yield and broken down by marketing class.
National winners receive a trip to the 2021 Commodity Classic, which will be held March 4-6, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas.