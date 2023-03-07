Sick Animals Taken from Shelter After Search Warrant (Saginaw County Sheriff's Office)

Several animals were taken from a Kochville Township animal shelter after a search by law enforcement on Monday.

According to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at Amazing Grace Animal Rescue after a complaint regarding allegations that included multiple public health violations.

Officials say that as a result of the search, multiple severely sick cats and dogs were removed and taken to Saginaw County Animal Control.

The incident is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.