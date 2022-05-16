Siblings Charged in Saginaw Shooting

An April 25 shooting at the Birch Park Apartment complex in Saginaw has led to several felony charges against a brother and sister.
According to police, Demontrae Hardman and Roniesha Long shot and critically wounded an 18-year-old man in the incident. Hardman is charged with several felonies, including assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and other firearm related charges. Long is charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Hardman has a court date Wednesday, May 18 while Long’s next court appearance is pending.