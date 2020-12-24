Show of support for John Mulaney after reports he's in rehab

Friends and fellow comedians are showing support for John Mulaney after he reportedly checked into rehab for alcohol and cocaine addiction. Page Six first reported that he was getting treatment, which was later confirmed by People and Vulture.

The former “Saturday Night Live” writer, who hosted the show in October, has spoken about alcohol in past stand-up routines and interviews. In a 2019 profile by Esquire, Mulaney called alcohol “addictive,” saying he began drinking at 13 years old.

Mulaney during his 2018 comedy special, “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City.” Netflix

“I drank for attention,” he told the magazine. “I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.” He also revealed that he soon tried cocaine and “loved it.”

He told Esquire that he stopped doing cocaine August 2005 and one month later gave up alcohol. “I went on a bender that weekend that was just, like, fading in and out of a movie,” he said. “It was just crazy. ” In the interview, Mulaney said that he did not go to a recovery program but had been sober ever since.

During his 2012 comedy special, “New In Town,” Mulaney joked: “I don’t drink. I used to drink, then I drank too much, and I had to stop. That surprises a lot of audiences, because I don’t look like someone who used to do anything.”

On Monday, with news about Mulaney checking into rehab, several fellow comedians and actors began tweeting about their friend.

“The Simpsons” writer Tim Long said Mulaney is “insanely talented, and was way nicer to me than he needed to be when he did @TheSimpsons.”

“I hope he & everyone who’s struggling these days get the help they need,” Long’s tweet continued. Mulaney appeared in a 2019 episode of the show.

Actress and writer Kristen Johnston retweeted an article about Mulaney, writing: “Never, ever be ashamed of being brave enough to ask for help.”

Comedian Dan Telfer wrote: “Nothing but good cheer and support for @mulaney, who is the best at everything he does, including the slaying of personal demons. You are human and you got this.”

“The only jokes I want to hear about @mulaney in rehab are the jokes he tells about it after he gets out,” tweeted actor John DiMaggio.

Comedian Ron Funches simply wrote: “Much love to @mulaney.”

Other fans of Mulaney also chimed in. “No lie John Mulaney has helped me get through some of the saddest moments of my life,” wrote Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Seerat Sohi.

“Best wishes to John Mulaney and to everyone trying to get healthier in this often terrifying and usually messy world,” wrote comedian John Moe, who authored “The Hilarious World of Depression,” which is about comedians who have dealt with depression.

Mulaney currently stars in Netflix’s animated comedy “Big Mouth,” created by frequent collaborator Nick Kroll.