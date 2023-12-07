Shots fired outside Temple Israel in Albany, N.Y. governor says

Shots were fired on the premises of Temple Israel in Albany, New York, on Thursday, the first day of Hanukkah, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

No injuries were reported, and an investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement is ongoing. A 28-year-old male suspect is now in custody, the governor announced on social media.

The suspect is a resident who fired rounds from a shotgun while making threatening statements, according to witnesses, Hochul said in a news briefing on Thursday afternoon. A nearby childhood education center went on lockdown in response, which has since been lifted.

Hochul added that the person in custody has a “rap sheet,” but refused to comment further on the suspect’s criminal history.

“I am immediately directing the New York State Police and New York National Guard to be on high alert and increase the existing patrols of at-risk sites we had planned for the Hanukkah holiday, including at synagogues, yeshivas and community centers,” Hochul said in a statement, adding that she has spoken directly with the Temple’s rabbi and that the National Guard is also on alert.

“This builds on the significant efforts we have taken to protect religious communities in the wake of the October 7 attacks. Make no mistake: the safety of Jewish New Yorkers is non-negotiable,” the governor said.

A motive behind the shooting has not yet been made clear, but the New York State Hate Crimes Task Force is involved in the investigation.

This was not the first act of violence against the temple, which received a bomb threat in September, said Hochul.

Hochul said she is planning on attending Shabbat services at the temple on Friday evening to express her support, saying on Thursday that antisemitism has risen in New York since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7. The governor also added that there were no further threats at this time.

“Any act of antisemitism is unacceptable,” said Hochul, “The first night of Hanukkah is even more deplorable. … All hate crimes must stop and all violence in every form must cease.”