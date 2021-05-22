Shots Fired Friday Night In Bay City
source: Alpha Media Image Library
On Friday, May 21, 2021, at approximately 1100 P.M. multiple gunshots were fired by two suspects at a person or persons in a motor vehicle in the area of Midland Street and Linn Street, in Bay City. Officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to the incident. Both the suspects, and the motorist who was shot at, left the scene. Witness accounts say there was an altercation between two parties that lead to the shots being fired. A parked vehicle was struck and damaged by gunfire. There are not any reported injuries.
The Bay City Department of Public Safety is conducting an investigation and is following up on several leads. Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bay City Department of Public Safety at (989)892-8571, or report a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245), download the P3 mobile app or go to P3Tips.com. Photos and videos can be uploaded on the app or online.