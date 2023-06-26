WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Short Police Chase Ends with Fatal Crash in Spaulding Township

By jonathan.dent
June 26, 2023 2:10PM EDT
Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office

A Saginaw man is dead after allegedly refusing to stop for a sheriff’s deputy and crashing his vehicle on Sunday.

According to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 9:30 p.m. a deputy attempted to pull over 33-year-old Tony Jacquelle Boggs near Albany and Wilkins Streets in Spaulding Township.

Officials say Boggs refused to stop, and, less than a minute later, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree. He died of his injuries. Michigan State Police are investigating the crash.

