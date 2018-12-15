Shoplifter Blitz In Saginaw Township Proves Successful

Saginaw Township Police say a two day shoplifter blitz coordinated by the Department’s Crime Prevention Unit on Thursday and Friday led to 30 arrests plus the recovery of over $4,500 in stolen merchandise.

Officials say a number of outstanding arrest warrants were cleared with two groups of people apprehended who had recently evaded capture after targeting Township stores.

Other participating agencies included the Michigan State Police, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department and Carrollton Township Police.