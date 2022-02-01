Shoplifiting Leads to Police Standoff

A shoplifting incident in Saginaw County Friday, January 28 led to a police standoff in Bay County.
Police were sent to Meijer in Kochville Township where a 34-year-old man allegedly stole about $850 worth of merchandise. They saw the suspect leave in a U-Haul and initiated a chase. The truck crashed into another vehicle but kept fleeing the area. State police continued the chase while a deputy assisted the crashed vehicle.
The suspect eventually abandoned the truck at Jack’s Fruit and Meat Market in Bay City, fleeing on foot to Paul’s Motel across Euclid Ave. in Monitor Township. He barricaded himself in a guest room occupied by a 35-year-old man, with whom police say he was acquainted. The suspect allegedly assaulted the man and prevented him from leaving. Police were eventually able to get the man to safety.
A short time after the state police Emergency Response Team arrived, the man was arrested without incident. He’s facing several felony charges, plus outstanding parole violations. The other man was arrested also after giving police a false name. Both are being held in the Bay County Jail.