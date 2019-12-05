Shop with a Hero gives hope to Underprivileged children.
Photo By: James Paxson
Local first responders brightened the holidays for underprivileged children in Saginaw County. The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department, local Firefighters, local emergency response workers and Meijer teamed up to host year 20 of the annual “Shop with a Hero” event. This event is designed to make the holidays better for local children and promote a positive relationship between children and public safety officers. This year there was enough money raised for 52 children to shop with a local first responder. 40 children shopped at the Meijer in Kochville Township on Tittabawse road and 12 children shopped at the Meijer in Birch Run. Each child had one hundred dollars to spend on their holiday wishes and each family received a food basket.