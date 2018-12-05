“Shop With A Hero” Again A Big Success

Local high school students were wrapping the gifts. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

“Shop With A Hero” now in its 19th year pairs children from selected needy families with a police officer, firefighter or EMT to help provide a Merry Christmas.

Each child received a donated $100 gift card from Meijer to do their shopping. The accompanying public safety officer helped them keep track  of their spending.

Once the shopping was completed at the Meijer on Gratiot in Shields, the presents were wrapped by volunteers from Freeland and Saint Charles High Schools. Holiday food  baskets were also provided and the lucky youngsters also enjoyed pizza.

