Shooting with “multiple victims” reported at Southern California bar

By CBS News
August 24, 2023 12:12AM EDT
Authorities have reported a shooting with “multiple victims” at a bar in Southern California’s Orange County Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred at the Cook’s Corner bar in the Trabuco Canyon community sometime before 7:45 p.m. local time. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department reported on social media that there was “believed to be multiple victims from gunshot.”

There was no immediate word on the exact number of victims or their conditions. It was unclear if a suspect was in custody.

The circumstances of the shooting were also not provided. A law enforcement source told CBS Los Angeles that the situation may have unfolded as a domestic incident. 

Trabuco Canyon is located about 55 miles south of Los Angeles.

An aerial view of a shooting at the Cook’s Corner bar in the Trabuco Canyon area of Orange County, California. Aug. 23, 2023. 

KCAL News

 This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 

