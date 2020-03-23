Shooting Reported in Bay City, One Injured
(Alpha Media file photo)
Police in Bay City are investigating a shooting which occurred Saturday, March 21.
Police responded to the area 16th and Garfield around 12:53 a.m. for a report of shots fired. About five minutes later, a report came in of a man at the 7-11 at 1915 S, Euclid with a gunshot wound. Police and paramedics treated the 33-year-old Saginaw man at the scene before taking him to the hospital. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.
No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Bay City Department of Public Safety or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.