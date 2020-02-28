Shooting In Saginaw Wounds One
(Alpha Media file photo)
Police in Saginaw and state police are investigating a shooting which occurred Thursday, February 27 on the city’s south side.
The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station at 2805 South Washington. Police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the leg while he was in a vehicle in the parking lot, suffering a non-life threatening injury. There’s no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident cal call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.