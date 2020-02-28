      Weather Alert

Shooting In Saginaw Wounds One

Michael Percha
Feb 28, 2020 @ 6:56am
(Alpha Media file photo)

Police in Saginaw and state police are investigating a shooting which occurred Thursday, February 27 on the city’s south side.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station at 2805 South Washington. Police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the leg while he was in a vehicle in the parking lot, suffering a non-life threatening injury. There’s no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident cal call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
WSGW Community Events
100.5 FM Full Schedule
Sports News