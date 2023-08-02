WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Shooting in Flint Tuesday Night Leaves 2 Injuried

By jonathan.dent
August 2, 2023 11:59AM EDT
Authorities in Flint are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday night.

According to Michigan State Police, officers responded to the 7000 block of Saginaw Street around 10:00, where they found 2 men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men, a 62-year-old from Flint, was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition as of Wednesday morning. The other, a 45-year-old also from Flint, was treated on scene and released.

Police say no suspects are currently in custody. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call (810) 257-6956 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

