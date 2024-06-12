Shooting in Bay City Leaves One Dead

A 28-year-old Bay City man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night.

Officials with the Bay City Department of Public Safety say the shooting was reported shortly after 8:30, and officers located the victim, identified as Simeon Berry, in the 500 block of North Jefferson Street suffering from life-threatening injuries. Berry was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say two male suspects were spotted leaving the scene in a vehicle, possibly a silver SUV.

During the incident, police say a bullet struck an electrical box, requiring power in the area to be shut down to repair the damage.

Authorities say the shooting does not appear to be random, and there is no immediate danger to the public. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Department of Public Safety or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.