Shooting at Ramadan event in West Philly leaves 3 injured, 5 in custody, police say

By CBS News
April 10, 2024 6:02PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Three people were shot at the end of a Ramadan event with around 1,000 people in attendance in West Philadelphia’s Parkside section Wednesday afternoon, according to police. It happened at 47th Street and Girard Avenue at around 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said five people are in custody, including a 15-year-old.  

The 15-year-old was shot by police responding to the scene and taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Bethel said. The 15-year-old was shot by police twice in the shoulder and leg, Bethel said. 

A 22-year-old and another person were also shot. Bethel said the 15-year-old and 22-year-old are both in stable condition. The condition of the third person is not known at this time. Five guns were recovered, Bethel said. 

A child in the area of the shooting was struck by a police car responding to the scene and suffered a broken leg, Bethel said. 

The FBI is on the way to the scene to assist the Philadelphia Police Department and other local partners in the investigation, a spokesperson said. ATF Philadelphia Field Division is also assisting at the scene of the shooting. 

Sen. Bob Casey posted on X that his office has been in touch with local officials about the shooting. 

“My office has been in touch with local officials on the shooting at a Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia. As we gather more details, I urge everyone to stay safe and listen to law enforcement,” he wrote on X.  

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro posted on X Pennsylvania State Police have been in contact with Philly police and offered “full spot” for the shooting. 

“Eid should always be a time of joy for our Muslim neighbors — and I grieve for every member of the Philadelphia Muslim community whose celebration was shattered by gun violence today,” Shapiro wrote in part.  

A Philadelphia police spokesperson said parents looking to reunite with their children can meet with police at Sister Clara Muhammad School at 47th Street and Wyalusing Avenue.  

What is Eid al-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr is the earlier of two official holidays celebrated within Islam. 

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims because it marks the end of Ramadan –  the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. 

Where is Parkside in West Philadelphia? 

West Philadelphia’s Parkside section is a smaller neighborhood located north of Mill Creek and northwest of University City. 

The east part of Parkside’s neighborhood borders Fairmount Park and part of the west borders Overbrook. 

4pm-7pm-clean-aircheck-240410-frame-136257.jpg
West Philadelphia’s Parkside section, where the shooting happened on Wednesday

This is a developing story and will be updated.

