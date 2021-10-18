Shooting at Genesee Valley Mall

Two people are in critical condition after being shot at the Genesee Valley Mall in Flint Township Saturday, October 16.
According to police, the shooting happened just after 3:00 p.m. in the JC Penny wing of the mall. The mall closed for the rest of the day while police conducted their investigation. Authorities say there was an altercation between two groups of people at the mall and one person from each group was shot.
Michigan State Police, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, and Flint Township Police all responded.
If anyone has information about this incident they can call Flint Township police or Crime Stoppers at 800-422-JAIL.