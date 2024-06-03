WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Shine Bright Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

By christianamalacara
June 2, 2024 8:05PM EDT
The Shine Bright Saginaw Mural Project is in full swing. Artist Okuda San Miguel,and his team traveled from Spain and arrived in Saginaw on May 25th. They began the next day planning and outlined the design. The project is expected to be completed in 3 weeks weather permitting. The Shine Bright Saginaw Mural Project is led by project leaders Mark Flegenheimer (President & CEO, Michigan Sugar, retired) and Larry Preston (Co-Founder, President and CEO, Tri-Star Trust Bank, retired). Mark first saw the vision of transforming the silos two years ago when traveling and saw a similar project.

Shine Bright is looking to address several community needs by transforming once industrial space into community beautification, creating a public arts and culture space, improving the Saginaw Riverfront Mark added “The importance of creating enjoyable space is to create joy in the community.”

Okuda San Miguel, is a Spanish artist who is well known for creating geometric works of art both 3D and paintings. He travels the world leaving artwork and transforming landscapes.  Okuda added the inspiration of his work is to, “… have others see something to create conversation and use symbolism to make the viewer reflect.” Okuda San Miguel, is also working with several local artists who have been able to assist the execution of the large scale work of art. 

Shine Bright celebrated with the community by hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony. The event was open to the public with food trucks, bounce houses and live music from local artists.

