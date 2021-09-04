Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge Auto Tours Closing for the Season

The Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge Wildlife Drive will close for the season starting September 7.
The closure will allow for restoration work, including the installation of three new, large water control structures, which will allow the refuge to improve management, provide better access for fish and aquatic species, and improve flood water storage. The project is expected to last beyond September 30th. The auto tour is scheduled to reopen next year June 1 – Sept. 30.
Visitors may continue to visit our hiking trails daily. As we head into the fall some trails may experience temporary closures due to the hunting season. The closures do not impact the trails at Green Point Environmental Learning Center (3010 Maple Street, Saginaw).
To find information on our hiking trails visit:
http://www.fws.gov/refuge/Shiawassee