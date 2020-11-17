Shiawassee County Woman Missing
(source: Shiawassee County Sheriff's Department)
A Shiawassee County woman has been missing for about two weeks.
Police say 46-year-old Susie Kay Wells went missing November 4. She was last seen at the Welcome Inn in Caledonia Township. She may have received a ride to the area of M-21 and M-13 on November 6 when she asked for help getting to Flint.
Wells is 5’2″, with a medium build, green eyes and brown and gray hair. She may be wearing sweatpants with the word “Michigan” down the leg and possibly a blue fleece jacket. She may also have a pair of gray boots on and may be carrying a mesh, medium-sized bag or purse, peach or pink in color. Wells family says she suffers from a mental illness.
Anyone with information about Wells’ whereabouts is asked to call the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department.