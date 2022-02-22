Shiawassee County Man Reported Missing Found Dead

An elderly man reported missing last week in Shiawassee County was found dead Sunday, February 20.
88-year-old John Henderson Steck disappeared last Thursday, last seen leaving his home in a Ford Focus. His family reported him missing after he hadn’t returned for several hours. Police found Steck’s body near his vehicle around 6:30 p.m. They say his vehicle became stuck in a farm field about six miles west of his New Haven Township home.
Foul play is not suspected in his death, though the investigation continues. Anyone with information about Steck’s death is asked to call the State Police Flint post.