Shiawassee County Man Arrested for Child Pornography
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has arrested a Perry man for child pornography.
56-year-old Timothy Lambert is accused of child abusive commercial activity distributing or promoting, possession of child sexually abusive materials and using a computer to commit a crime. Police began their investigation into Lambert after they discovered he allegedly shared child sexually abusive material online. Digital evidence was seized from his home and forensic examination found the material.
Lambert was arraigned on Monday, June 29.
Anyone with information about possible child sexually abusive activity can leave a tip with missingkids.org/cybertipline.