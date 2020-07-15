Shiawassee County Man Arrested for Child Porn
A Shiawassee County man was recently arraigned on charges of possessing child pornography.
Police began an investigation into 72-year-old Richard Dimariano after they learned he was allegedly downloading child sexually abusive images from the internet. He was arrested after turning himself in and digital evidence was seized from his home by the state police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Dimariano is charged with five counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
Police are reminding parents and other adults to teach children about the safe use of the internet. Anyone who suspects child sexually abusive activity is occurring can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at missingkids.org/gethelpnow/cybertipline.