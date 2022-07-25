Shiawassee County Developer Has Plans For Bay City Building

A long time medical building in Bay City which sat empty for the past couple of years is about to see activity again. Woodworth Commercial Real Estate of Owosso reports on plans for the Allen Medical Building at 200 South Wenona on Bay City’s west side.
The 60,000 square foot professional building constructed in 1938 is about to get a facelift and interior improvements. Woodworth Commercial Real Estate has been tasked with managing the construction and leasing going forward. The building will receive major updates and exterior improvements.
The new owner is Woodworth Properties. It’s going to be updated and repurposed into professional space, not just medical space.