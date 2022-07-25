      Weather Alert

Shiawassee County Developer Has Plans For Bay City Building

Dave Maurer
Jul 25, 2022 @ 1:30pm

A long time medical building in Bay City which sat empty for the past couple of years is about to see activity again. Woodworth Commercial Real Estate of Owosso reports on plans for the Allen Medical Building at 200 South Wenona on Bay City’s west side.

The 60,000 square foot professional building constructed in 1938 is about to get a facelift and interior improvements. Woodworth Commercial Real Estate has been tasked with managing the construction and leasing going forward. The building will receive major updates and exterior improvements.

The new owner is Woodworth Properties. It’s going to be updated and repurposed into professional space, not just medical space.

Popular Posts
Fashion Square Mall Being Offered in Online Auction
Proposed Revisions to Saginaw High School Plan Aim to Lower Costs
Homeless Man Identified in Saginaw RV Fire
Woman Killed in Arenac County Motorcycle Crash
Great Lakes Bay Region's "Bridge The Gap" Receives $1 Million in State Funding
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On