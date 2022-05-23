Shiawassee Child Sex Sting Nabs Three Suspects

An investigation in Shiawassee County has led to the arrest of three suspects in a child sex sting.
Police say the weeks long investigation involved officers who posed as a 15-year-old girl online. Police say more than 20 people were interested and six of them told the undercover officers they would actually meet up for sex.
The three men were arrested at an undisclosed location in Bennington Township. One of the suspects includes a track and field coach from an unnamed university in Michigan. Two of the suspects have been released on bond.