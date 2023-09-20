WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Sheriff’s Office Investigating Burglary at Gladwin Orchard

By jonathan.dent
September 20, 2023 12:07PM EDT
Fruitful Orchard and Cider Mill (Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities in Gladwin are investigating a breaking and entering at an orchard.

Deputies with the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary the Fruitful Orchard and Cider Mill at 5740 West M-61 around 6:00 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators believe the break-in happened during the overnight or early morning hours. Officials say the suspect or suspects made off with the contents of three cash drawers that were forced open and take a small safe from the building.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detectives Cuddie or Owens with the sheriff’s office by calling (989) 426-9284.

