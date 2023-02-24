Sheriff’s Deputy, EMS Worker Attacked by Dog in Ogemaw County

(Getty Images)

An Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Deputy and an EMS worker are recovering after a dog attack on Tuesday.

Police say 37-year-old Deputy Michael Sholes was making an arrest of a 28-year-old suspect around 8:40 p.m. near South Bennett Street and Linton Street in Rose City. The suspect was resisting arrest when a suspected pit bull mixed breed dog attacked Sholes, causing puncture wounds and lacerations to his face and neck. The deputy and his partner were able to finish the arrest.

The dog also attacked a 53-year-old EMS worker, who received injuries to his face. Both Sholes and the EMS worker were treated and released. The dog was euthanized.

An investigation into who the dog’s owner is is ongoing.