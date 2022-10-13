Sheriff Federspiel to raise funds with Kenny Rogers tribute

In November, Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel will be on stage in Frankenmuth raising money for a local charity.

The sheriff, who puts on a Kenny Rogers Tribute Show and a Bob Seger Tribute will perform at the Bronner’s Performing Arts Center on November 4th and 5th to raise money for Emmaus House in Saginaw. Members of the Kenny Rogers group will join Federspiel and Shirley Rogers for two shows to support the Christian-based program. Emmaus House provides shelter and services for women in the community looking to put their lives back together after serving time in jail or who are coming out of rehabilitation services. Emmaus House has seen countless success stories of women who have spent months, and some who have stayed for a year or more, putting their lives back on track. They are a nonprofit organization with volunteers and a small paid staff. The concert will serve to raise awareness, and much needed funds for the program. Last year, a similar concert raised over $28,000.

For ticket information visit https://www.vancoevents.com/us/events/landing?eid=22811&fbclid=IwAR0yWlma_9g-Yp1vG433PqLnkBTVSgJZSqJpBR4WVQlRn31_9mRMu9ZHYnY