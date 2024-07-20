WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Sheila Jackson Lee, longtime Texas congresswoman, dies at 74

By CBS News
July 19, 2024 11:13PM EDT
Sheila Jackson Lee attends the UNCF A Mind Is...Gala at Hilton Americas-Houston on November 18, 2023 in Houston, Texas.  Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas has died, her office announced Friday evening. She was 74 years old.

A cause of death was not immediately disclosed. Last month, however, Lee revealed that she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“A fierce champion of the people, she was affectionately and simply known as “Congresswoman” by her constituents in recognition of her near-ubiquitous presence and service to their daily lives for more than 30 years,” her office said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

