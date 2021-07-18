“She Rates Dogs” co-host Mat George killed in hit-and-run

Mat George, who co-hosted the podcast “She Rates Dogs,” was killed in a hit-and-run in Los Angeles early Saturday morning, his co-host confirmed Sunday.

According to CBS Los Angeles, a pedestrian was struck by a BMW in the Beverly Grove community at around 2:20 a.m, and the Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified that person to CBS Los Angeles as Matthew Thomas George. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Co-host Michaela Okland announced his death on Twitter. Tributes for the 26-year-old poured in on social media shortly after her announcement.

I would rather you guys here this from me than a news article. Mat was killed in a hit and run last night. I don’t really have any other words right now. I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally but the news is already out and I just can’t do it right now — michaela okland (@MichaelaOkla) July 17, 2021

George was known for his brilliant personality, comedic wit and outspokenness, which endeared him to many listeners of “She Rates Dogs.” He co-hosted the podcast for just over a year.

mat george’s death is hitting me unusually hard. i didnt know the man one bit but i would see his tweets and interactions on the tl all the time. he seemed like the epitome of a great dude and it sucks so bad that he’s gone. just like that. no rhyme or reason. rest in peace. — philadelphia parking authority hate account (@IsaacSungIJ) July 17, 2021

mat george was incomparably funny, incomparably kind, and one of the best people I’ve known. today is incredibly sad, and fucked up, and unfair. we’re going to miss you so much. — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) July 17, 2021

Mat George was the funniest person I know hands down, funnier than most career comedians. I told him that every time we talked. His career barely got started and I was so excited to watch him succeed. I’m at a loss for words. Rest In Peace. — abby govindan (@abbygov) July 17, 2021

In an interview with Shoutout Arizona last year, George stressed the importance of sharing his life as a gay man with listeners and fans. “Growing up and being in the closet, I never knew anyone or heard about anyone who had similar experiences and fears that I had,” George said:

“My hopes for my Twitter account and SheRatesDogs the Podcast is to share my stories and make LGBTQ+ people all across the world feel like they’re not alone. The most rewarding moments are when members of the LGBTQ+ community reach out to me and tell me what a difference I’ve made in their lives,” George said.

Co-host Okland also posted on the “She Rates Dogs” account to announce that one more episode featuring George was recorded before his death and was scheduled to be posted on Tuesday. She said it will likely be put on hold, however. She said their listeners’ “words and support made him so happy.”

Hi everybody, Michaela here. Mat and I recorded one more episode that was meant to come out Tuesday but it will likely be put on hold. I know in years to come I’ll feel so lucky that there’s so many recordings of Mat’s laugh to revisit. I am not ready to talk about everything, — She Rates Dogs: The Podcast (@sheratesdogspod) July 17, 2021

or to have to use past-tense to describe him. I think you all knew within 10 seconds of listening to him how vibrant, loving, accepting, and wonderful Mat George is. This community made him so happy. Your words and support made him so happy. Thanks for talking about him — She Rates Dogs: The Podcast (@sheratesdogspod) July 17, 2021

The Los Angeles Police Department is still seeking information about the white BMW that struck and killed George. LAPD West Traffic Division detectives urge anyone with tips to contact (213) 473-0234 or dial Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.