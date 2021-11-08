Shaq adds to $30,000 reward to find suspect who shot cop

▶ Watch Video: Shaq buys engagement ring for stranger while shopping

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has contributed to a $30,000 reward to find the suspect who shot a police officer last week in Georgia. The Henry County police officer, identified as 38-year-old Paramhans Desai, is fighting for his life.

Desai was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance last Thursday when he was trying to make an arrest, police said. Desai was taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition, police said.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Jordan Jackson, who is wanted on aggravated assault charges in connection with the shooting. Police said Jackson drove away in a 2016 Honda Civic with a Georgia license plate and have described him as “armed and dangerous.”

Efforts to catch Jackson have ramped up in recent days. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is offering $10,000, the U.S. Marshals Office is contributing $10,000, Crime Stoppers Atlanta is giving $5,000 and O’Neal is donating $5,000 – for a total reward of $30,000, authorities said Saturday. O’Neal lives in the county and was hired earlier this year to be the director of community relations for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office

“Mr. Jackson, whatever hole you’re in, I assure you we’re coming to find you, we will place you in custody and we will bring you to justice immediately,” Henry County sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said in a news conference.

CBS affiliate WGCL-TV reports Desai is married and has two small children. Desai, whose law enforcement career has spanned 17 years, worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections and the DeKalb County Police Department before joining the Henry County Police Department.