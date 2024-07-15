Shannen Doherty’s co-stars pay tribute to late actress

▶ Watch Video: Shannen Doherty, star of “Beverly Hills, 90210,” dies at age 53

Actress Shannen Doherty, known for her roles on the hit shows “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed,” died at the age of 53 last week. Several of Doherty’s friends and co-stars have posted tributes to the actress, who had a long battle with cancer.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress, Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13th she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Doherty’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, wrote in a statement to CBS News. Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, which spread to her lymph nodes in 2016. In 2017, she said her cancer was in remission, but her illness returned in 2019 and in 2023 she revealed the cancer spread to her brain and was terminal.

Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh on “90210,” was remembered by co-stars from the long-running show about teens from Beverly Hills.

Jennie Garth, who played Kelly Taylor, wrote on social media that she was still processing tremendous grief. “Our connection was real and honest,” she wrote, sharing a throwback photo. “We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration.”

Garth is apparently referring to rumors about the “90210” cast members not getting along with Doherty during the show’s run from 1990 to 2000. Doherty left the long-running teen drama in 1994.

In a May 2000 interview ahead of the series finale of the show, cast members and executives on the show talked to Entertainment Weekly about the cast and talked about Doherty’s relationship with her co-stars. Former executive producer Charles Rosin said Doherty had habitual lateness and “a callous attitude and an indifference.”

Doherty herself admitted she was unhappy while filming the show, while co-star Brian Austin Green said she was often seen as a bad girl because of the persona she played on TV, which got the show press but made Doherty an “unfortunate victim.”

Green, who played David Silver, called Doherty his “sister” in his tribute post to her, saying, “You loved me through everything. You were a big part of my understanding of love.”

Jason Priestley, who played Brenda’s twin Brandon Walsh, said: “Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen. She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time.”

Doherty’s on-screen love Luke Perry died in 2019 after suffering a stroke at age 52.

Doherty called Perry’s death shocking in a panel discussion at MegaCon Orlando earlier this year, according to People. “I have a very visceral reaction whenever someone brings up Luke because as someone with cancer — and a really horrible cancer at stage 4 — I thought I would be the first to go,” she said. “So when it was Luke, it really just sent me for a tailspin.”

In her tribute to Doherty, Gabrielle Careteris, who played Andrea Zuckerman, said: “I know Luke is there with open arms to love you.”

Doherty appeared on the teen drama “Riverdale” after Perry’s death, in a scene where his character, Fred dies while helping a woman fix her flat tire. Doherty’s character reveals she was the woman he was helping and that he saved her life.

Tori Spelling, whose father Aaron Spelling was the executive producer of “90210,” shared a selfie of herself and Doherty on her Instagram stories after the actress’ death.

Doherty also starred on the Spelling-produced show “Charmed” alongside Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Milano said that it’s no secret she and Doherty, who played sisters, had a complicated relationship. Still, she added, Doherty was someone she respected and was in awe of. “She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her,” Milano said.

Rose McGowan, who replaced Doherty when she left “Charmed” in 2001, said Doherty “had the heart of a lion.”

“Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion. I met her in the 90s and was awed,” McGowan wrote on social media. “Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift.”

“This woman fought to live. Shannen knew how to be a star because she was one since childhood,” she continued. “Her work ethic inspiring to the end. Shannen’s great love for directing, for acting, Holly, her friends, her parents, dog and her beloved fans was legendary.”

Doherty held many TV roles, including a recurring role on “Little House on the Prairie,” when she was 11 years old. She also acted in movies like “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, and “Heathers.”