Shakespeare Gets Another Online Venue at SVSU
Saginaw Valley State University is putting on a production of a classic Shakespearean comedy, but with a 21st century twist.
Directed by associate professor of theater Karla Kash, the entire production will be performed online via Zoom. The Internet-based production allows actors to play roles from the comfort of their homes, with each actor occupying a single panel in a multi-panel video session.
The setup means Kash will be organizing the production design and leading rehearsals with cast and crew remotely. Kash says audiences can expect plenty of production value in the play, which will also provide a modern hook to the story’s traditional aesthetic.
While the cast will be portraying the classic characters in the setting of Athens, there will be 2020 elements including actors dressed to resemble people living during the COVID-19 pandemic. The characters will include essential workers as well as recognizable 21st century political figures and pop culture icons wearing protective face masks.
Since SVSU hosted a Zoom production of “Macbeth” in mid-April, the recording has been viewed more than 9,700 times on Facebook.
Audiences can watch the play live online for free at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18. However, anyone who misses the live performance can watch it online at any time after the premiere on the SVSU Theater Department Facebook page.