Shaelynn Lavrack of Montrose crowned 2020 Michigan Sugar Queen
Haley Bell of Bay City, Alayna Celestini of Macomb crowned Queen’s Court Attendants
Shaelynn Lavrack of Montrose was crowned the 2020 Michigan Sugar Queen during a private ceremony held Friday, June 19, outside Michigan Sugar Company’s headquarters at Uptown Bay City. The private ceremony took place after the annual Michigan Sugar Festival in Sebewaing was canceled earlier this year due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lavrack, 19, is a 2019 graduate of Hill-McCloy High School and attends Cornerstone University where she is majoring in broadcast communications. She is the daughter of William Lavrack and Angela Youmans.
“Once again, Michigan Sugar Company is fortunate to have found a young woman who we know will be an excellent representative and ambassador for our company,” said Rob Clark, Director of Communications and Community Relations for Michigan Sugar. “Her knowledge of our company and agriculture in general, along with the quality of her character, shined through during the selection process. We are looking forward to a great year with Shaelynn as the Michigan Sugar Queen.”
Also crowned during the June 19 ceremony were two Queen’s Court Attendants – Haley Bell of Bay City and Alayna Celestini of Macomb. They, too, are serving as ambassadors for Michigan Sugar Company for the next year.
Bell, 19, is a 2019 graduate of Bangor Township John Glenn High School and attends Delta College where she is studying social work. She is the daughter of Rob Bell and Melissa Scherf.
Celestini, 18, is a 2020 graduate of Dakota High School and plans to attend Michigan State University in the fall to study engineering. She is the daughter of Jamie and Angela Celestini.
The new Queen and Court Attendants will jump right into their year of service appearing Saturday, June 20, in a mini parade through the streets of Sebewaing. They will be joined by members of the Sebewaing Police and Fire departments, as well as 2019 Michigan Sugar Queen Channon Turrell of Imlay City and 2019 Attendants Linde Bolle of Midland and Emily Jaremba of Saginaw. The outgoing Queen and Court members will be passing out 2-pound bags of Pioneer Sugar to Sebewaing residents who come out to say hello as the Michigan Sugar Company float drives by.
“With the Michigan Sugar Festival being canceled this year, we still wanted to do something special and create a memorable experience both for our new Queen’s Court and the residents of Sebewaing,” said Clark. “There may not be a big festival and a big parade, but we wanted to be sure that Sebewaing is the first to meet our new Queen and Attendants.”
This year, Michigan Sugar Company received 15 applications through its Michigan Sugar Queen Scholarship Program with 11 selected as finalists.
Through the Michigan Sugar Queen Scholarship Program, a Queen and two Attendants are chosen to serve for one year as ambassadors for Michigan Sugar Company. Their duties include public appearances, community service projects, interaction with lawmakers and agriculture leaders and helping to represent Michigan Sugar Company throughout the state.
After completing the requirements of the program, the Queen receives a $2,000 scholarship and each attendant a $1,000 scholarship to be used to help pay for college.