Sex Offender Wanted After Absconding Parole
(source: Crime Stoppers)
Lee Simpson (DOB: 10/29/1984) was charged with failing to register as a sex offender.
Simpson was in prison in Iowa and was discharged and allowed to transfer his parole to Michigan under the Interstate Compact. He reported one time. He hasn’t been seen since. He is believed to still be in the Saginaw area.
If you have any information that will lead to the location and arrest of this fugitive, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).
The Michigan Department of Corrections is seeking the fugitive. To submit an anonymous tip call: 1-800-422-5424.