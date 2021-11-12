Sex assault threat among hazing allegations vs. top N.J. school team

Hazing allegations against a top New Jersey high school football team have led to the suspension of some school employees and cancelation of a playoff game, CBS New York reports.

Wall Township High School’s semifinal game scheduled for Friday night has been called off.

“Upon hearing of an anonymous rumor concerning allegations of hazing among Wall High School football players, the school immediately contacted law enforcement and appropriate state agencies,” said Wall Township Schools Superintendent Dr. Tracy Handerhan in a letter to the community.

The New Jersey Education Association teachers union confirmed some school employees have been placed on administrative leave and assigned an attorney.

“We heard that there was some ‘hazing’ going on,” said Fernando Espinoza, a student.

The allegations include older players allegedly pinning down a younger player and threatening to sexually assault him.

According to students, video of the incident has circulated.

Some were concerned that someone stood by to take a video instead of getting help.

“I don’t know what the timeline is to when the adults and administration were aware,” said one female student.

Many students told CBS New York the season shouldn’t be canceled.

“The kids that definitely did it, that get accused of it and the proof comes back that they did it, they definitely should get consequences, but the seniors and everybody whose season could be in jeopardy really shouldn’t be in trouble, in my eyes,” said James Damiano, a senior.

Others said this is much bigger than just a football game.

“I hope everybody takes into consideration the victim and keeps the victim in their mind, first and foremost. Maybe refrain from all the comments and the rumors going around,” the female student said.

Some student-athletes said there is usually a coach or another adult in the locker room with them.

“Our coach would always be in there. There’s a glass room, like an office, where the teachers would sit. So, yeah, there should always be someone there,” said Damiano.

The investigation is being conducted by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, which wouldn’t confirm or deny any details since juvenile records, by nature, are confidential.

So far, the school hasn’t canceled its Thanksgiving game against rival Manasquan.