“Sex and the City” gets new chapter on HBO Max

This year just got a little better for “Sex and the City” fans — a “new chapter” of the iconic series is in the works at HBO Max, parent company WarnerMedia announced Sunday in a press release. The streaming service gave a series order to the revival, titled “And Just Like That…,” but one especially notable face will be missing from the cast.

Original series stars Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) will all reprise their roles as the tight-knit New York City-made female friends in the new installment, the release outlined.

Kim Cattrall, who portrayed high-powered publicist Samantha Jones, “is not part of this project,” a representative from HBO Max confirmed to CBS News in an email. The representative did not provide a reason for her absence from the upcoming series. The actress, who played the fourth member of the friend group, has spoken out negatively against the franchise, as well as the cast, multiple times in the past.

“The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” the release outlined. No additional casting decisions were announced in the release.

The Max Original Series is based on characters created in Candace Bushnell’s book, “Sex and the City,” and the HBO show of the same name created by Darren Star, the release added. The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to start production in the Big Apple in the spring.

Parker, Davis and Nixon all shared a promo for the new series on social media on Sunday.

The trailer opens with scenes of New York City, interposed with shots of the words, “And just like that…the story continues…” being typed on a computer. Parker, as Bradshaw, says the title of the show in a voiceover during the clip.

Fans took to Parker’s Instagram post of the trailer to express their excitement for the new chapter, as well as disappointment over Cattrall’s absence.

One user wrote, “Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha,” to which Parker responded, “we will too. We loved her so.” After another fan asked that the character of Samantha Jones be recast, if Cattrall wasn’t going to be involved in the project, Parker commented, “We have some new stories to tell.”

Parker, Davis and Nixon will all executive produce the show alongside Michael Patrick King, according to the release. King also served as executive producer during the original series’ run, as well as a producer for the show’s two spinoff films, according to IMDb.

The successful series premiered on HBO in 1998 and ended its run in 2004 after six seasons. Two spinoff films, which were released in 2008 and 2010 followed the characters after the show’s end, according to IMDb. A prequel to the show, titled “The Carrie Diaries” aired on the CW for two seasons, beginning in 2013.