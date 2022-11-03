Sewer Discharge in Midland Poses No Risk to Health

A sewer line breakage in Midland resulted in the discharge of approximately 9,000 gallons of untreated sewage Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say that around 2:45 a contractor boring an underground line hit a city sewer main, sending the contents into the storm sewer network, which itself lets out into the Tittabawassee River. According to city officials, the breach has been contained and, given the size of the overflow, there is no percieved threat to public health and safety.