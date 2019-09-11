Severe Weather Impacts Mid-Michigan
A funnel cloud over Star of the West Milling in Richville (photo courtesy of Doug Eckenswiller)
Thunderstorms moving through mid-Michigan Tuesday, September 10 brought damaging winds, hail and rain, but fortunately not much else.
The National Weather Service reported a number tornado warnings throughout the region, including in Midland and Saginaw counties, plus parts of the Thumb, though no tornadoes were reported having touched down.
Several thousand power outages were also reported by Consumers and DTE Energy. Most of the outages have been repaired. Tuscola County still has more than 1,200 DTE customers without power, while Sanilac County has around 250.