      Weather Alert

Severe Weather Impacts Mid-Michigan

Michael Percha
Sep 11, 2019 @ 8:22am
A funnel cloud over Star of the West Milling in Richville (photo courtesy of Doug Eckenswiller)

Thunderstorms moving through mid-Michigan Tuesday, September 10 brought damaging winds, hail and rain, but fortunately not much else.

The National Weather Service reported a number tornado warnings throughout the region, including in Midland and Saginaw counties, plus parts of the Thumb, though no tornadoes were reported having touched down.

Several thousand power outages were also reported by Consumers and DTE Energy. Most of the outages have been repaired. Tuscola County still has more than 1,200 DTE customers without power, while Sanilac County has around 250.

Popular Posts
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
Listen to the Mrs.
100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.COM: Programming Changes
River Roar Returning to Bay City
Rock the Hill to Rock Bay City This Summer
Sports News