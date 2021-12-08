Several Students Charged in School Threats in Genesee County

Seven students from various schools in Genesee County have been charged after making threats online about shooting up schools, following the deadly school shooting in Oxford, Michigan.
Police say the students are middle and high school students from Flint Southwestern Classical Academy, Carmen Ainsworth Middle School, Linden High School, Hamady High School and Linden Charter Academy. The students are all charged as juveniles on making false threats of terrorism, with some of them also charged with using a computer to commit a crime and intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school.
Two 12-year-old girls were also arrested December 3 for similar threats. The Bendle Schools students are accused of making the threats against the Bendle School District and Kearsley’s Armstrong Middle School. They’re currently held in a juvenile detention facility.